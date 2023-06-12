Sunflower Growers Secure Wrestlers Support To Block Delhi-Haryana Highway

Why are you reading this: Farmers from Haryana have gathered in Pipli in Kurukshetra and have blocked traffic on the Delhi-Haryana national highway as part of their protests seeking minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds and the release of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. The farmers claim the Haryana state government is not procuring sunflower seeds at MSP and they are being forced to sell their produce to private players at Rs 4,000 per quintal as against the MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal. The protest has taken on a different dimension after wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the farmers. Punia's decision to join the farmers' protest is being seen as reciprocation for the farmers' supporting the wrestlers' agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Kisan unions block NH for MSP

This is not the first time the farmers have blocked roads to make the government pay heed to their demands. Last week, farmers blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni called on the farmers to block the roads following which the police used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Charuni, along with nine others, were later arrested over various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly.

While the farmers were seen scaling the flyover, Tikait said roads are not being blocked and laid out demands before Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. "We are not blocking the highway. It is not right, highways should not be blocked," Tikait said adding, "We have only two demands, release the farmers who were detained and start purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP. We are ready to hold discussions with the government."

'Blocking highways not a solution'

Khattar, on June 10, slammed the farmer's union for their alleged politics and urged the farming community not to be fooled by their 'misleading actions.' “Blocking highways is not the solution to everything. In a democracy, we cannot hinder anyone’s freedom. We have done a lot for the farmers. We held positive talks with the farmers… I urge the farmers that this type of agitation is not going to help them," Khattar said the last time highways were blocked.