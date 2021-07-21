Farmers Block National Highway Near Sirsa Border, Demand Acquittal Of Five Arrested

Following the arrests of five people including two farmers and three protestors last week, farmers blocked the national highway near the Sirsa border on Wednesday. The roadblock was created at three different points on the highway. In return, the farmers demanded the release of the people who were arrested last week for an attack on Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car.

What happened at the national highway in Sirsa?

Farm law protestors blocked the highway for two hours at different points which included Khuian Malkana toll plaza and Panjuana village. The intensity of deployed police forces had been already expanded to prevent any uncalled incident. Although the passage of emergency vehicles remained facilitated, yet the blockade resulted in traffic jams on both sides of the road. Students and passengers were seen getting down from the buses and walking on foot to avail of the other means of transportation to reach their destination. A team of the health department conducted a medical checkup at the protest site.

100 unidentified people booked for attack on Ranbir Gangwa's car

On July 11, the Deputy Speaker's car was attacked in Sirsa by a group of protesters shouting slogans and waving black flags. During the demonstration, which was being carried out against the Centre’s farm laws and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, the protesters allegedly smashed the windscreen of vehicles by pelting stones. Ranbir Gangwa, however, escaped unhurt. The police booked over 100 people, mostly unidentified, for sedition, obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, murderous attempt on an elected representative and damaging public property after the attack on the deputy speaker's vehicle.

The state government had taken a serious view of the incident, replacing Sirsa district police chief Bhupender Singh with Dr Arpit Jain while suspending an Inspector-rank official. The Deputy Speaker had told an agency on Tuesday that those who pelted stones on his vehicle cannot be called farmers, "They cannot be called farmers. I can say those who attacked looked like addicts...," he comprehended.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers’ unions, spearheading stir against the farm laws, also demanded the withdrawal of cases including sedition charges against over 100 protesters booked in connection with the incident involving the attack on Gangwa’s car. In the meantime, the indefinite fast of Baldev Singh Sirsa, farmer leader entered the fourth day as protests against the arrests and registration of cases made their rounds.

