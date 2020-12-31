Farmers Break Barricades At Rajasthan-Haryana Border, Cops Resort To Lathi-charge

A day after the Centre-farmer talks resulted in a small breakthrough, farmers from the Rajasthan border broke barricades at the Haryana border attempting to forcibly enter the state. Amid the scuffle at the Rajasthan-Haryana border, the police resorted to lathi-charge and shelling tear gases, detaining some of the protestors at the site. As per sources, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is currently on the ground assessing the situation.

Yesterday, considerable headway was made amid the deadlock over the three farm laws after the government conceded to two out of the four demands put forth by the 40 farmer unions. The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

Next round of talks on Jan 4

After the end of the 7th round of talks on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar remarked that like previous discussions, the meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere. "Out of the four points put forth by the unions in the meeting today - two of them have been agreed upon mutually," Tomar said.

"The three laws and the new Ordinance, which the unions have been demanding to repeal and we have tried to explain to them the solutions to their problems. In the subject of MSP, the government has been stressing that the MSP will continue. Even before we had said that MSP will continue and the Centre is ready to give the assurance in writing and we stand by it. However, they feel that MSP should be legalized. Hence, the discussions around this is still pending. I am delighted that the union leaders have ensured to maintain a peaceful environment," the Union Minister said while speaking to media after the meeting.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

