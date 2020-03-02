The Debate
Rajasthan: 21 Farmers Bury Themselves In Ground To Protest Against Land Acquisition Act

General News

Farmers in Rajasthan's Ninadar village were found burying themselves neck-deep into the ground on Sunday to protest against the JDA's Land Acquisition Act

Written By Richa Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a shocking video, farmers in Rajasthan's Ninadar village were found burying themselves neck-deep into the ground on Sunday in a bid to protest against the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) land acquisition move, reportedly for a housing project.

Farmers demands unfulfilled

21 farmers including five women were shown burying themselves neck-deep in an uproar against the JDA which they accused of failing to fulfil their promises. The farmers had been demanding that their lands be acquired as per the amended Land Acquisition Act and compensation awarded accordingly, however, both their demands were ignored by the Government which led to the uprising.

Government fails farmers 

The 'Zameen Samadhi' Satyagraha was earlier held by the farmers on January on the same pretext but had been called off in four days after the Government assured that their demands will be looked into within fifty days. However when even after the lapse of 50 days no steps were taken, the farmers decided to resort to the 'Zameen Samadhi' once again.

The JDA so far have taken possession of 600 bighas (240.3 cares) of land and have deposited an amount of almost 60 crore rupees in a local court as compensation. Around 10,000 houses are also set to be built under the new housing scheme which was announced in January 2011.

READ: Farmers Seeking Higher Land Compensation Seek Prez Nod To Embrace Death: Peasants' Leader

READ: Nicaraguan Refugees In Costa Rica Set Up Farm

