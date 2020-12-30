Farmers, Centre Hold 7th Round Of Talks Over Farm Laws, 4-point Agenda On Table

Amid hopes of a possible breakthrough in the deadlock over the Farm Laws, 40 Kisan unions are meeting the Centre today resuming discussion over the agrarian reforms. For the 7th round of talks, which have been scheduled after nearly 25 days of relentless protests, the farmer unions have prepared a 4-point agenda.

The four-point agenda is as follows-

Procedure to be followed for repealing the three Central Agricultural Laws

Procedure and provision for legal guarantee of profitable MSP suggested by National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities

Amendments to the "Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Surrounding Areas" which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance

Necessary changes in the draft 'Electricity Amendment Bill 2020' to protect the interests of farmers

Meanwhile, ahead of the farmers' talks with the Centre, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reached outside Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan expressing solidarity with the farmers. "I am very hopeful that the government will meet the long-standing demands of the farmers, I have hope. We are standing in their support, but kisans will decide. They are educated, their children are educated. If they want to ask for a repeal of the laws, we also want that," he said.

The farmers' agitation today has entered the 35th day with the unions demanding a complete repeal of the three Farm Laws. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk, Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has invited the farmer unions to Delhi at 2 PM to restart talks with 'an open mind.' All eyes are on the meeting.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

