Farmers Criticize NIA Action Against Them, Say 'Will Fight This In Every Possible Way'

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned some people in connection with pro-Khalistani elements in the farmers' protest, the protesting farmers' unions on Sunday condemned the actions of NIA, claiming that the people who are supporting the farmers' agitation against the Centre are being targeted.

While addressing a press conference, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said, "NIA has started to register cases against those who are a part of the farmers' protest or those who have lent their support to it. All farmers' unions condemn this. We will fight this in every possible way."

Criticising the Centre, National President of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh Shiv Kumar Kakka blamed the government for being adamant and not accepting the demands of a complete repeal of the three agrarian laws.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, who is also the Coordinator of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said, "We are embracing the sufferings and torture on behalf of the government. This is the Gandhian way. They (Govt.) must review their methods, citizens will give them an answer."

"Government is adamant and putting this accusation on us that we are acting adamant. We had 12 demands, and walked 10 steps with them, with only 2 demands left. 120 farmers have been martyred, no one from the government has come to pay their regards," he added.

The NIA's summons are in view of the alleged Khalistani elements in the farmers' protest. The Centre's suspicions were found to be true after Khalistani group - Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers asking them to hoist the Khalistan flag at India Gate on Republic Day. NIA had also summoned at least 42 people for questioning in a case related to Sikhs for Justice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The farmers' unions have asserted that the tractor march will be carried out on Republic Day as planned. They stated that they do not intend to create a security situation but celebrate their rights on Republic Day. Even as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's plea on seeking an injunction on tractor march, the agitating unions have made it clear that the plan of the proposed tractor parade will not change. The agitating unions have put the onus on the Police to maintain law and order situation.

SC to hear Centre's plea tomorrow on tractor march

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea of the Centre on Monday. The Centre had sought an injunction of the Supreme Court against the proposed tractor parade of the agitating farmers. The Centre had filed the application through Delhi Police stating that any proposed rally or protest which seeks to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, will be an 'embarrassment to the nation'. The Centre requested the Apex Court to restrain anyone from holding any protests or marches in the form of tractor rally or through any other mode in Delhi.

Despite the Supreme Court implementing a stay on the three laws amid the agitations by a section of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the farmers have vehemently demanded a complete repeal. Even as the government has urged the protesting farmers' unions to bring forward their issues and have a clause by clause discussion on the laws, the farmers have refused to hold clause by clause discussion while demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws.

