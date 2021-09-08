Farmers dump vegetables in Odisha over price slump

Bargarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Farmers dumped vegetables on a road in Odisha’s Bargarh district on Wednesday in protest against the distressed price of the produce.

Dozens of farmers, led by the Bargarh Jai Kisan Andolan, staged a protest at Sohela block, 26 km west of Bargarh town, demanding a minimum support price and a cold storage.

They dumped vegetables like brinjal, lady's finger and ridge gourd on the streets, staged a demonstration and raised slogans.

"The agitation was staged in protest against the distressed prices of the produce, which have been selling at Rs 2-4 per kg," one of the outfit leaders told reporters.

He underlined that if there was cold storage then the farmers would not have faced such a situation.

Another outfit leader said the protest was intended to draw the attention of the government and the common people to the dire situation of the farmers. PTI HMB RG RG

