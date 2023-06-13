Farmers End 36-hour NH-44 Blockade After Haryana Agrees To Pay MSP On Sunflower Seeds

Why you're reading this: After blocking National Highway 44 for a straight 36 hours, farmers have decided to call off their protest and vacate the key route connecting Delhi to Chandigarh. The decision came after the local administration held an hours-long meeting with kisan leaders and the Haryana state government accepted their demand to purchase sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP). As soon as the Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra, who was negotiating on behalf of the government along with the Kurukshetra SP, made the announcement, farmers broke out in celebration.

3 things you need to know:

Farmers blocked National Highway-44 on Monday, June 12, demanding MSP on sunflower seeds

On Tuesday, the administration held an hours-long meeting with Kisan Union leaders

The administration has agreed to buy sunflower seeds at MSP and farmers have called off their blockade

Govt accepts MSP demand

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, "Sunflower (seeds) will be purchased on decided MSP and cases against farmers will be withdrawn." He went on to say that the Haryana government has always stood in support of farmers. The deputy commissioner said sunflower seeds will be procured at MSP and farmer leaders who were arrested would be released soon. Right after the deputy commissioner made the announcement, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that since the administration has accepted all demands, the farmers will vacate the highway.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union chief said, "Administration has accepted both the demands and now we have called off the protest. No such deadline has been given by the administration, but they have ensured us of meeting both demands."

36-hour-long blockade ends

Sunflower seed farmers had blocked National Highway-44 from around 2 pm on Monday. The farmers' mahapanchayat blocked movement for those travelling from Delhi to Amritsar or Chandigarh and vice versa.

(More details awaited)