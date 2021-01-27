Farmers From Chilla Border Retreat As Two Unions Call Off Protest After R-Day Violence

A day after the chaos and mayhem by agitating farmers on Republic Day, farmers have started retreating from one of the border areas. Several farmers were seen removing their tents from the Chilla border where they had camped for nearly two months. This development has come after two of the farm unions, namely the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) decided to withdraw their protests after the Republic Day violence carried out by protesting farmers in Delhi.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against 37 farmers leaders out of the 40 unions, including the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha, while 200 protestors have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, Twitter suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally. In yet another attempt to cause unrest, pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has called for a siege on the Parliament on Budget Day, i.e on February 1.