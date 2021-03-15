Farmers Gherao Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's Office; Raise slogans Over Agrarian Laws

Protesting farmers on Monday gheraoed the office of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Uchana (Jind) in an attempt to talk to the leader over the Farm Laws. As per sources, with Kisan union flags and the tricolour, protesters raised 'Kisan Union Zindabad' slogans outside the gate of Chautala's office.

While the JJP chief was not present at his office, his Personal Assistant (PA) was held inside after the farmers locked the gates from outside restricting his movement. He ultimately managed to flee from the back door while the farmers continued to raise slogans against the BJP-JJP government in the state.

Last week, a group of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) tried to force its way into the Circuit House during a function being organised by the ruling JJP. Jannayak Janata Party MLA Ram Karan Kala who was to preside over the function ultimately skipped the event. As per sources, the farmers have been sloganeering against the party for not supporting the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government moved by the Congress in support of farmers.

Khattar wins no-confidence motion

After the JJP decided to stick with the BJP during the face-off over the Farm Laws, the saffron party under pressure from the Jat community mandated 75% local reservation in jobs, a decision which was a part of Chautala's poll promise. This move was strongly criticized by Congress which accused the government of attempting to 'change the demography of the state.'

Following this, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda announced that Congress will move a no-confidence motion on March 10 against the government owing to their 'anti-people' decisions. However, despite the motion, the BJP-JJP government garnered 55 votes in its favour, compared to the Opposition's 32 votes winning the trust vote.

Notably, the BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly after it missed reaching the halfway mark during the 2019 polls. Bagging 40 seats, it entered in an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party which had bagged 10 crucial seats.