Farmers' Groups Protest Against Citizenship Amendment Bill In Assam

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) along with other organisations, on Friday, protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill demanding its withdrawal. The protestors held placards that read -- 'Withdraw CAB permanently' and 'Assam opposes CAB' and shouted slogans against the bill. Several anti-citizenship bill protests have been held in the North-East in the past several months.

KMSS leader on the protest

Talking to the media during the protests, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi said, “We will never accept this bill. If the bill is passed, all political rights of the people of Assam and the North-East will be destroyed. This is an unconstitutional and communal bill. This bill should be completely rejected as it is against the interests of North-East India".

One of the student protesters from Guwahati University said that "The students of Guwahati University do not accept the bill. We want to tell the government that the Citizen Amendment Bill should not be implemented in Assam otherwise there will be a huge identity crisis here”.

Earlier, the Asom Gana Parishad leader Manoj Saikia said that his party will continue to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill even though they were in an alliance with BJP. He had said, "We will hold discussions regarding that Citizenship Amendment Bill in party meetings and will continue to oppose the bill even after being in the alliance with BJP".

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who are facing discrimination because of their religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year,aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims.

