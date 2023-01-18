Farmers In Nashik Call Off Protest Against Bank's Move To Auction Land Of Defaulters On Maha Govt's Assurance

Activists of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana called off their agitation for various demands being held at Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a leader said on Tuesday.

A morcha was organised on Monday under the leadership of farmer leader Raju Shetti against the Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) Bank's move to initiate the process to auction lands of defaulter farmers.

State minister of Co-operation Atul Save has accepted the demand of six per cent interest on the principal amount and preventing the forced recovery, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse said, following which Shetti called off the protest.

However, the agitators warned that if their demands are not approved within a month, they will stage an agitation in front of the house of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. PTI COR NSK NSK

