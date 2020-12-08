Farmers In Noida Play Snake Charmer's Flute To Buffalo Amid Protest; Make Proverbial Point

The ongoing farmers' protest against the contentious farm laws passed by the central government on Monday witnessed a strange scene as agitating farmers in Noida decided to play a snake charmer's flute in front of a buffalo. This incident was caught on camera when a group of protesting farmers in Noida were calling for a repeal of 3 agricultural reform laws. The video of the 'performance' was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. This incident occurred a day ahead of the nationwide strike or 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers against the farm laws.

Protesting farmers play snake charmers' flute in front of buffalo

In the video shared by ANI, amid the farmers' protest, a buffalo was given a placard with the words 'Central government' written on it in Hindi, representing the government of India. This incident was meant to represent a famous Hindi metaphor "Bhains ke samne been bajana" (playing the flute in front of a buffalo), which means to say or to do something before someone who can not understand that. A similar phrase in English would be, "wasting pearls on pigs".

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With ANI inputs)