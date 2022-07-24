Farmers' Income Can Be Doubled By Bringing '5 Fs' Together: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In a multi-department meeting, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on the importance of the 5 Fs - farm, fibre, fabric, fashion and foreign - can double the farmers' income and also boost production. It's significant to note in 2016, the Centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, had set an ambitious target of doubling the farmer's income by 2022.

Formula of 5 Fs for doubling farmers income

Piyush Goyal spoke about the '5 Fs' for fulfilling the promise of doubling farmers' income. "By bringing together the 5 Fs: farm, fibre, fabric, fashion and foreign, we can double the earnings of the farmer, and also boost productivity and production. Farmers should also get irrigation facilities," he said, as per ANI.

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, opening up about the meeting, said that various aspects related to the cotton industry were also discussed.

Tomar on July 16, had also stated the incomes of lakhs of farmers have doubled in the last eight years and also released an e-book with stories of 75,000 farmers, who have doubled their revenues. The release was a part of the celebration of the completion of 75 years of India's Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

The meeting saw the participation of various ministries for effective coordination. Tomar said, "Today, there was a fruitful meeting of agriculture & textiles ministries, & some other depts. We heard the side of cotton-growing farmers, & the cotton industry at large. We've taken some decisions that would help boost production of cotton."

'Lakhs have farmers have doubled their incomes in the past 8 years': Agriculture minister

The Union Agriculture Minister, addressing the 94th foundation day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on July 16, said because of wide-ranging efforts by farmers, scientists, states and Central government led to the incomes of lakhs of farmers being doubled.

"In the last eight years, there has been an all-round effort to promote and strengthen the agriculture sector. Not only the incomes of lakhs of farmers have doubled, but earnings of many farmers have also more than doubled," the minister said. The ICAR said among the farmers, the incomes have shot up in the range from 125.44 per cent to 271.69 per cent. In most states, these farmers are engaged in horticulture and field crops.