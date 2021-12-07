Farmers Likely To Call Off Protests As Centre Agrees On Most Demands, Says Farmer Leader

The Central government may soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands, sources told Republic Media Network. Farmers have been demanding for the government to take back cases against protestors, and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that farmers have agreed on most of the proposals by the government. He said that a final decision will be taken on Wednesday, December 8.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met... Letter (from Centre on farmers demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu told news agency PTI.

As per sources, the Haryana government may soon issue letters to farmers in return for lawsuits against them in the state. Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year. Initially, they demanded the repeal of three farm laws that have been taken back. Now, they have demanded the Centre to drop cases against them, legalise MSP and no action on stubble burning.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha had earlier said that it is not satisfied with the government's proposal. The SKM, which is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said that they won't take back protests until they get written assurance.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, SKM member Bhopal Singh said, "the cases should be taken back. If the farm laws have been taken back, then the cases on farmers who were fighting against it should be taken back."

Last week, SKM had selected five people to be part of the committee to hold talks with the government. The committee was formed to hold talks with the Centre on the pending demands that need to be addressed.

Farm laws repealed

Last month, apologising to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farm laws will be taken back. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on November 29. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The Minister also presented the bill in Rajya Sabha.

“We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site,” Congress LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said.

