Last Updated:

Farmers Must Take Up Experimental Farming, Use Modern Technology: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said farmers should also take up experimental farming along with traditional methods and use modern technology.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Sudhir Mungantiwar (PTI)


Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said farmers should also take up experimental farming along with traditional methods and use modern technology.

Mungantiwar was speaking at the review meet for the pre-kharif season in Gondia district.

The minister directed agriculture officials to ensure that farmers are provided seeds, fertilisers and other agriculture material at the right price and make sure that there is a steady supply.

He further appealed to farmers in the region to take up experimental farming and use modern technologies for cultivation.

Mungantiwar, who is the district's guardian minister, asked officials of the fisheries department to prepare a plan for promotion of Aqua culture in Gondia, which is known for its lakes.

READ | High drama at Jantar Mantar as farmers break barricades to join wrestlers' protest
READ | Either deal with mines or die from hunger: Only options Ukrainian farmers left with
READ | Delhi: Police tightens security in national capital as farmers head to support protesting Wrestlers
READ | Wrestlers protest: Sea of farmers, students reach protest site to support the grapplers
READ | Take steps to help farmers suffering losses from unseasonal rains: AP CM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT