'Farmers Not Criminals': BJP's Sushil Modi Slams Bihar Govt Over Farmers' Assault In Buxar

BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi lashed out at the Mahagathbandhan government a day after farmers were brutally assaulted by the police in Buxar. This comes in connection with the farmers' protest that has been going on for over two months after their land was acquired by a state-run power company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for Chausa Power Plant. The farmers were staging a protest outside the company's gate that disrupted their work.

BJP's Sushil Modi slams Bihar govt

The BJP leader alleged that police barged into farmers' houses late at night and assaulted them, and said that the action was wrong. "They are farmers not criminals and those guilty should be suspended," he added. Sushil Modi lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav as he claimed he was not aware of the incident. "Nitish-led Bihar government should accept all the demands of protesting farmers," Modi said.

Sushil Modi said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. Police should not act with a sense of revenge. Going to someone's house at midnight and doing a lathi charge is not right. They are farmers, not criminals. Such policemen should be sacked".

He further said, "What type of government is this, where farmers are beaten by the police and Deputy CM is saying that he doesn't know about the incident? Why farmers will get compensation at the 2013 rate, they should get the rate of 2022. We stand with the farmers' Govt should accept all their demands. I appeal to the agitating farmers not to resort to violence".

Bihar cops thrash farmers; locals stage violent protests

On Wednesday, a violent protest was witnessed in Buxar after angry locals vandalised and set ablaze the police vehicles on Wednesday. The locals alleged that the policemen in the middle of the night barged inside the farmer's houses and brutally assaulted them in the middle of the night.

The police crackdown came on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 when they forcibly entered the house of the group of farmers that have been protesting and trashed them with canes while they were sleeping. The police even hit the family members of the farmers present at the home. The police then arrested three youths from the village and took them to the police station.

In retaliation to last night's police brutality, the locals came out on the streets of the Buxar and vandalised police as well as government vehicles. One of the protesters told Republic, "We were protesting against not getting proper compensation. Last night police entered a farmer's home last night, assaulted women also and arrested four people. Police keep torturing us because of this company. They also opened 20 rounds of fire and pelted stones."

In 2013, a deal was done with SJVN company that acquired the farmer's land according to rates of that year for the construction of a thermal power plant. Now the farmers are demanding the rates based on the year of 2022 and they have been staging protests in connection with this.