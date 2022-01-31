Farmers Observe 'Day Of Betrayal'; Write To President Over Centre's Unfulfilled Promises

As farmers from across the country are observing the 'Day of Betrayal' or 'Vishvasghat Diwas' against the central and state governments for not fulfilling their promises made earlier to the farm leaders, a memorandum has been issued by the farmers to President Ram Nath Kovind highlighting the betrayal done to the farmers by the Centre and the states.

In the letter addressed to President Kovind, it has been noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which was spearheading the farmers' agitation across the country against the Centre's anti-farm laws and other farmer issues had suspended their movement after receiving assurance on the behalf of the government.

However, it claimed that none of their promises assured in the letter by the government dated December 9, 2021, has been fulfilled due to which the farmers across the country have decided to observe the 'Day of Betrayal' or 'Vishvasghat Diwas' on January 31, 2022.

The memorandum also outlines the promises made by the government to the farmers and further the reality that stands presently. According to the allegations levelled by the farmers against the government, it said that cases filed against the farmers during the movement promised to be withdrawn with immediate effect, however, none has been done and farmers are still receiving court summons in the cases. It further stated that the Haryana government has done some paperwork but the work is incomplete.

Following this, farmers have also alleged that the central government which had promised to appeal to other states for withdrawing the cases has not even sent a letter regarding the same. Apart from that, they have also claimed that no compensation has been initiated to the martyr farmers' families as promised by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government.

Memorandum from the farmers to the Honourable President (via - DMs and SDMs) on the occasion of “Day of Betrayal” on 31st January 2022.#ModiBetrayingFarmers pic.twitter.com/ncZfVPiIes — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) January 31, 2022

Also, allegations of incomplete promises on MSP, formation of a committee followed by incomplete investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident have been leveled against the government.

Pointing out the incompetency of the government towards the farmers, the memorandum seeks the intervention of the President for reminding the union government of its promises and get them fulfilled at the earliest. The farmers have also warned of resuming their agitation if the promises are not fulfilled.

Rakesh Tikait on 'Day of Betrayal'

Farmer leader & National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, took to Koo and wrote, "The work of sprinkling salt on the wounds of the farmers has been done by violating the promise with the farmers of the country. It is clear from this betrayal with the farmers that the farmers of the country should be ready for a long struggle."

Farm unions observe 'Day of Betrayal' on January 31

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, have called out a protest and are observing 'Day of Betrayal' on Monday, January 31, against the union government for not meeting the promises made to the agitating farmers.

The decision to hold the protests was taken earlier in a review meeting of the SKM leaders on January 15 during which several farm leaders decided to join the protest including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Notably, the promises made by the central government to the farmers included the formation of a committee on the issue of MSP, withdrawal of cases against the farmers, compensation to martyred farmers' families among others.

Image: ANI/PTI