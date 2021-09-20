Farmers’ Problems Should Not Be Linked To Politics, Cautions Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the problems of farmers should not be politicised. Vice President Naidu, while talking in relation to the farmer protests, said that the issues the farmers face should not be used to gain votes. He added that all governments across the country should work for the welfare of the farmers. “All governments should give priority to the welfare of farmers & ensure remunerative prices. There must always be a dialogue between farmers and the government. Farmers’ problems should not be linked to politics. When it is linked to votes, then division happens, Vice President Naidu said. He further stressed the importance of the dialogue between the farmers and the government and said that it must continue.

The Vice President was addressing a gathering in Gurugram after releasing five volumes of collected works of speeches and writings of Sir Chhotu Ram when he made the comments. He added that he comes from a family of farmers and has been part of several farmers protests and thus understands the need to keep politics aside from their problems. He also said that the politicians must do what they promised, and the people should have the ability to question the political motives of leaders.

Delhi borders sealed amid SAD workers' protest march

Earlier on Friday, September 17, tension rose in Delhi as the Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital amid Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) protest march against the farm laws. SAD had planned to hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building to mark the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws. However, the party had to settle for a shorter symbolic march due to police restrictions. Later, fourteen senior SAD leaders, including former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, were detained during the protest march, joined by thousands of farmers and SAD workers.

MSP and farmers' protest

The farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - are protesting to legalise MSP for all crops and take away the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that creating Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the Government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the idea of the entire production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80% of India’s total agricultural production.

Image: PTI