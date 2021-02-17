Farmers' Protest: Agitating Farmers Install CCTV Cameras And Toilets At Ghazipur Border

As the protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws enters 84th day on Wednesday with no breakthrough in the standoff between the government and farmers in sight, the agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border have installed CCTV cameras and temporary toilets for their convenience. While speaking to news agency ANI, Dinesh Sharma, who is one of the protestors said that the toilets have been installed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Swachh Bharat.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Not Paying Dues To Sugarcane Farmers In UP

Ghazipur Border: Protestors install CCTV camera & toilets

Dinesh Sharma said, "Our Prime Minister always talked about cleanliness, so as farmers we are taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness at Ghazipur border. That is why we have also installed toilets here."

Stating that in the past, goons had misbehaved with the protesting farmers, Dinesh said that is why the CCTV cameras have been installed at the protest site to identify such anti-social elements in the future. Speaking further, the protestor said that the farmers are also planning to grow vegetables on the border too.

READ | Haryana Congress Neta Urges Workers To Help Farmers Protest: 'Can Give Them Money, Liquor'

He said, "There is an empty land to grow vegetables on both sides. We will stay here for a long time as we have a long fight with the government. Concrete preparations have to be made for the long fight. There is wilderness around, we will clean the area and make it suitable for farming. The government may take as long as they want. We want to make it clear that farmers will not go without taking their rights."

READ | Protesting Farmers Plan Haryana Mahapanchayats; Chaduni Wants BJP's Campaign Vandalised

Another farmer Virender Singh who is also part of the protest at the Ghazipur border echoed a similar concern. "Farmers have been attacked many times here, and the government is not ready to take any action against attackers. Now with CCTV cameras installed, farmers will know how these attacks are being conducted and who are the people conspiring against farmers," said Singh.

READ | Haryana Min Anil Vij Slams Congress' 'liquor Help To Farmers'; Says 'mentality Exposed'