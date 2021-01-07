Farmers' Protest: As Tractor Rally Begins, Security Beefed Up Along Delhi Border

As the framers' protest enters 43rd day, the Kisan unions are staging a tractor rally in the national capital on Thursday. This tractor rally comes ahead of the 8th round of talks between the Centre and the farmers which is all set to take place on January 8. So far, 7 rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre have remained inconclusive as the latter refused to fulfil the main demand to roll back the 3 contentious farm laws.

READ | 654 New COVID Cases In Delhi, 16 More Die

43rd day of farmers' protest: Kisan Unions stage tractor rally

The tractor rally called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. Noida Police has announced that there will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday due to the ‘tractor rally’.

Keeping the tractor rally in mind, vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted, the police said in a statement.

READ | All India Farmers Association Throws Weight Behind Agrarian Laws, Shares 5 Suggestions

Punjab CM vows to challenge farm laws in SC

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Wednesday revealed that his government would challenge the three farm laws in the Supreme Court. Speaking to the media, he lambasted the Union government for its lack of proactive stance in addressing the concerns of the protesting farmers. Maintaining that farmers have a right to protest, he contended that a solution has to be found at the level of the Prime Minister. Weighing in on their demand, Singh questioned the Centre on why the laws cannot be touched when the Constitution itself has been amended more than 100 times.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh remarked, "It cannot be that the entire farming community of the country is asking for something and the government remains unresponsive. It is the duty of the government to respond to the people of the country. They elect you."

He added, "I feel that the farmers have made their stance very clear, i.e that these laws should be repealed. No law has that sanctity which cannot be touched. For instance, the Constitution has been amended over 100 times. So why is it that this law cannot be amended?"

READ | Punjab CM Vows To Challenge Farm Laws In SC; Denies 'stealthy Implementation' Charge

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

READ | 'Moderate' Fog In Delhi, Minimum Temp Rises To 14.4 Deg C