Farmers Protest Intensifies, SKM Leader Threatens To Implement Punjab-Haryana Model In UP

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal on Tuesday informed that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are expected to intensify and extend the agitation in the state. Ahead of the Assembly elections which are due next year in UP, the protestors have decided to implement the "Punjab-Haryana model" in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The protesting farmers have planned to make toll plazas free in UP just like they have done in Punjab and the majority of parts of Haryana.

"A big injection or dose will be needed," said farmers of UP as claimed by Darshan Pal.

Pal was speaking at the 'Dhikkar rally' organised in Sirsa's Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium where he added that the Punjab Haryana model will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh within one week.

"This Punjab and Haryana model will be implemented within next one week in UP and Uttarakhand where toll plazas will be made free. BJP leaders will also face protests and boycotts from the protesting farmers in UP," added Darshan Pal.

He further revealed that a Mahapanchayat will also be organized in UP in September.

Farmers to protest outside Parliament

Samkyut Kisan Morcha (SKM), on July 4, had informed that a group of over 200 farmers is set to protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session. This has been an ongoing protest for the last 7 months. A unified body of around 40 farmer unions informed about their plan during a press conference, they said that two days prior to the monsoon session of Parliament, a "chetavani patra" (warning notice) will be given to Members of Parliament from the opposition to raise the issue in the House and protest against the 3 newly enacted farm legislations. They informed that five persons from each farmer union will attend the protest outside Parliament premises.

Farmers' protest

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The Central Government has proposed talks and agreed to make changes in the new farm laws however the protestors have demanded a complete repeal of the new laws.