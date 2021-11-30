Farmers' Protests Led To Loss Of Around Rs 60k Crore In India, Claims CAIT's Khandelwal

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday slammed the year long farmers protests in India against the three farm bills which has now been repealed by the Centre, stating that the country has faced a loss of nearly Rs 60,000 crore due to the long agitation.

The CAIT General secretary Parveen Khandelwal said, "Because of farmers' agitation country has faced loss of around Rs 60k crore. Now when government has repealed the farm laws, no farmers have any reason to sit on protests, roads should be cleared up this is what we believe." He added, "Government and farmers should sit together have dialogue and bring solutions to farm problems. Regarding the new demands being raised by farmers I would request them to have dialogue and solve these demands by dialogue with the government."

Opposition slams government over Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The upper house witnessed the Opposition cause ruckus on Monday demanding discussion over the farm laws repeal bill that has now been passed. Attacking the government over the same, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but demands talk over the year-long protest that took place.

Congress also slammed the government over the passage of the farm laws repeal bill in the Lok Sabha. They claimed that all parliamentary norms were "thrown to the wind" as the government passed the bill without a discussion. The party also stated that the government made the decision to repeal the bill in view of the upcoming elections. The Opposition party also said that the result of the laws was seen in the by-polls.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The farm laws to be repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since last year. Despite PM's assurance of repealing the legislation, farmers have refused to stop their sit-in protests urging the Centre to hold talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.