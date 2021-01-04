Farmers Refuse Centre's Proposal Of Clause-wise Discussion Of Laws, Stern On Repeal Demand

With the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre currently underway, the Agri unions' leaders have refused for the clause-by-clause discussion of the three contentious farm laws, as per sources. The farmers' representatives remain stern on their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws and have also rejected any proposed amendments by the Union Government. The Centre-led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Som Prakash had pushed for a clause-by-clause discussion of the three farm laws in the meeting which is currently underway at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, sources informed.

7th round of discussions underway

The seventh round of discussions which began today nearly two hours ago also witnessed representatives of the Centre and farmers' observe a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation at the borders of the national capital. Unlike in the previous meeting where the Ministers broke bread with the farmers during the lunch break, the same was not observed in today's meet.

READ | Centre Agrees On 2 Out Of 4 Demands Made By Farmers' Unions, Next Discussion On January 4

The previous meeting also concluded with the Centre conceding to two of the demands made by the farmers' unions. The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

Before reaching Vigyan Bhavan on Monday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hoping for a "positive outcome". "All the issues will be discussed today. I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. Every time I think that we will find a solution and with that hope, I go to negotiate with the farmers," Tomar said.

READ | Hundreds Of Farmers And Students From Maha Leave For Delhi

Farmers continue to protest

Meanwhile, farmers continue to protest at borders of the national capital and have also announced plans to intensify their agitation, if the meeting on Monday is not conclusive. On Sunday, the agitators said that they would celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of newly introduced agriculture laws. The protesting farmer unions on Saturday had said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day if their demands are not met. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in the national capital on January 26 as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, which will be held at Rajpath.

READ | Sonia Gandhi Calls Modi Govt 'arrogant', Demands 'unconditional' Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws

READ | Harsimrat Badal Denies Having Backed Farm Laws Earlier,claims 'warned PM Of Repercussions'