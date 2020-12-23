Farmers Reject Centre's Amendments, Urge Govt For A 'concrete Proposal' To Restart Talks

Responding to the Agriculture Ministry's letter on Sunday, the protesting farmers' unions have urged the Centre to come up with a 'concrete proposal' to re-start the process of negotiations again. Dejected by the government's assurance and talks with pro-farm laws groups, the protesting unions alleged that the government is dealing with them similar to the way it deals with the Opposition. In a press briefing on Wednesday evening, the farmers have assured the Centre that they are ready for the discussions and want the Union Government to participate in the deliberations with an 'open mind and neat intention'.

The protestors have also accused the government of maligning the entire movement and have asserted that the Centre should abandon its stubbornness and concede to their demands. The unions remain stern in their demand of complete withdrawal of the three farm laws which received the President's assent on September 24. Till date, the Centre led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Som Prakash have engaged in six rounds of discussions with the farmers which have ended inconclusively.

"We urge the govt not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," the protesting unions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that govt wants to delay this issue & break morale of protesting farmers'. Govt is taking our issues lightly, I'm warning them to take cognizance of this matter & find a solution soon," Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh said on Wednesday.

Farmers protest continue

The farmers' protest have entered day 25 with the farmers staying firm that they want a total repeal of the Farm acts. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, they have stated a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. Previously, the farmers' unions had rejected a proposal sent by the Centre which included the government's readiness in providing a written assurance on the stay of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The unions have also announced that they will write to British MPs to stop UK PM Boris Johnson from attending the Republic Day celebrations, who is slated to be the Chief Guest at Rajpath. On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. The PM will not only release the next tranche of PM-Kisan worth Rs.18,000 crore to 80 million farmers but also chat with some of them virtually on Friday.

