Farmers Seek Withdrawal Of Cases, Compensation From Centre; Likely To Call Off Protests

Ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the farmers are seeking a written assurance from the Centre for withdrawal of cases against the farmers.

In addition, sources have further stated that the agitating farmers are also satisfied with the MSP committee constituted by the Union government. Meanwhile, the farmers have also asserted that compensation for the families of farmers who died in Haryana needs to be kept into account. The Republic Media Network has also learned that the farmers will likely call off the ongoing protests but will raise the above demands in the meeting that is scheduled for 2 PM.

Farmers' demands being welcomed by the government: Sources

In another update, sources have informed that talks between the farmers and the government are going smoothly. The government has also welcomed the demands and changes suggested by the farmers, sources added. Earlier on Wednesday, the SKM held an urgent meeting in Delhi ahead of the talks with Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar. According to sources, the 5-member SKM committee - Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal met at the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) office. The protesting farmers are likely to call off their agitation if the Centre meets their demands. One of the members from the farmers' committee also stated that they had sent a counter-proposal to the Centre's written assurance on the MSP committee, withdrawal of cases and compensation. He added that the Centre was contradicting its own promise of rescinding the Electricity Bill.

Farm laws repealed

As the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced, all three farm laws were repealed by both houses. The Opposition MPs strongly voiced out against the passing of the farm laws in both houses without a debate. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the environment was not conducive for debates. Hence the Bills were passed via voice vote. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak briefly before the bills were passed with majority votes via voice vote. The bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will repeal all three farm laws in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till their 6-point demands are met.

Image: PTI