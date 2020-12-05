Farmers' Stir: Tomar Reiterates Assurance On MSP & APMC, Another Round Of Talks On Dec 9

Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Asserting that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. On this occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The talks happened in a cordial atmosphere. We have said that MSP will continue. There is no threat to MSP and the apprehensions over this are baseless. But even then, if someone has concerns, the government is ready to address them."

"On December 9, a meeting will be held again. We have told the farmers that the government will examine all their demands. It will be our attempt to reach a solution. It would have been easier for us to reach a solution if we got suggestions from farmer leaders. We will still wait for that," he added.

The 5th round of talks

Ahead of the talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. During the meeting, the Centre was represented by Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Food and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. At the outset, the government gave a point-wise written reply to the farmer leaders. Maintaining that they had enough ration to last for a year of protests, they argued against allowing corporate farming.

According to them, the government and not the farmers would benefit from the three agrarian laws. During the deliberations, Tomar requested the farmers' representatives to ask the senior citizens and children among the protesters to go home. While some farmers have shifted to the designated Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari, many others are still protesting at the Delhi borders.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Concerns have been raised about the future of APMCs and MSP. Meanwhile, the farmers' unions are expected to go ahead with the Bharat Bandh on December 8.

