Last Updated:

Farmers Suspend 28-day-long Stir Over Sugarcane Dues In Phagwara

Farmers in Phagwara announced the suspension of their 28-day-long protest over the non-payment of sugarcane dues by the Phagwara sugar mill.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI/Representational


Phagwara, Sep 4 (PTI) Farmers here on Sunday announced the suspension of their 28-day-long protest over the non-payment of sugarcane dues by the Phagwara sugar mill following a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur said they decided to suspend the agitation after a meeting with the minister in Amritsar.

The farmers have been demanding the release of pending dues of Rs 72 crore by the sugar mill.

Moosapur said Rs 23.76 crore would be received after the sale of a sugar mill property. The mill has a property in Haryana.

READ | MVA protests outside Maharashtra Assembly, accuses Shinde Govt of 'neglecting farmers'

BKU (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the state government had assured them of finding a way to clear the dues. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Baghel transfers Rs 1,745 cr to farmers under RGKNY
READ | Security beefed up ahead of 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body in Delhi
READ | Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'
READ | Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for 'mahapanchayat', cause huge traffic snarls

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT