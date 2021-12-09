Farmers Suspend Year-long Agitation After Centre Accepts Demands, Review Meeting On Jan 15

The prolonged deadlock between the Centre and Samyukta Kisan Morcha came to end as the farmers suspended their stir at the Delhi borders on Thursday after a period of over a year. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting for the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Paying tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation which commenced on November 26, 2020, the SKM stated that the farmers will start returning home from December 11. Adding that a review meeting will take place on December 15, it warned that the agitation might restart if the Centre reneges on its promises.

This breakthrough came after the Centre sent a fresh proposal earlier in the day accepting most of the demands put forth by the SKM. First, it clarified that SKM representatives will be a part of the committee on the Minimum Support Price and one of its mandates will be to ascertain how to ensure MSP for farmers of the country. Moreover, it stressed that the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and other Union Territories have agreed to immediately withdraw the cases against protesting farmers and has urged other states to follow suit.

Earlier, the governments had reportedly agreed to take back the cases only after the protesting farmers end their agitation. In the letter, the Union Agriculture Ministry also emphasised that the Haryana and the UP governments have consented to pay compensation to the kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the stir. The Centre also assured that the Electricity Amendment Bill will be tabled in Parliament only after discussing the provisions impacting farmers with SKM and other stakeholders. Apart from this, it reiterated that farmers are exempted from criminal liability as far as stubble burning is concerned.

Here is the Centre's latest letter to SKM:

We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lWKMdtjeRI — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Rollback of farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, the PM said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective."

What were the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 was aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specified that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.