Farmers To Hold Tractor Rally With Tableaus On Aug 15 At Haryana's Jind; BJP Netas Banned

Gearing up for August 15 - India's 75th Independence Day - Farmers have decided to hold tractor rallies with tableaus in Haryana's Jind district. Talking about their plans on Sunday, Farm leader Bijendra Sindhu said that BJP leaders will not be allowed to unfurl flags in the district but their entry will not be stopped. While they ruled out any hindrances, Sindhu said that BJP leaders will be shown black flags.

Tractor rally with tableaus to be held in the entire city (Jind) on August 15. Both national flag and 'kisan' flag will be mounted on tractors. We will send a route plan proposal to the DC. No BJP leader will come here (to unfurl the national flag): Farm leader Bijendra Sindhu pic.twitter.com/2UT2ZCgC01 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

"Tractor rally with tableaus to be held in the entire city (Jind) on August 15. Both the national flag and 'kisan' flag will be mounted on tractors. We will send a route plan proposal to the DC. No BJP leader will come here (to unfurl the national flag)," said Sindhu.

Lauding the Jind famers, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "People of Jind are revolutionary, if they have said they won't let ministers unfurl the national flag in their villages, then they won't. What will the ministers do by hoisting flags? Let farmers do it on August 15. Next 'jatha' with tractors will come from Moradabad, Hapur and Amroha on August 14, and on 15th they will unfurl the national flag here (protest site), followed by a tractor parade on roads".

Just 150 metres away from Parliament at Jantar Mantar, 200 farmers have been protesting against the Farm Bills, demanding a total repeal. As per an agreement between the farmers and the Delhi police, 200 protestors from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and 6 from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been protesting peacefully from 11 AM to 5 PM daily and will last from July 22 to August 13. The farmers have passed a 'People's Whip' urging all Opposition MPs to raise the farmers' protest in the Parliament. Barbed wires, wall barricades, and heightened security reappeared at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders ahead of 'Kisan Sansad'.

Currently, farmers' protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, but farmers refuse to call it off re-iterating 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi'. Farmers held a 'black flag protest' on May 26 to mark six months of protest, burning effigies of the govt. With 13 opposition parties backing protests, farmers have given a two-month deadline to the Centre to comply with their demands. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While Centre has maintained that they are ready for talks, farmers demand talks without 'conditions'. Talks stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. As of date, 600 farmers have died as per SKM, but Centre has said it has no data on farmer deaths.