Farmers To Restart Dialogue With Centre; SKM Forms 5-member Panel To Finalise Agenda

Rakesh Tikait informed that the SKM would hold another meeting on December 7 to finalise the agenda for talks with the Union Government.

Ananya Varma

In a significant breakthrough, farmer unions on Saturday announced the formation of a 5-member panel to re-open talks with the Centre on unresolved demands. Briefing the media, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had finalized a 5 member committee to make all decisions regarding the future course of the farmers' protest. Members of the 5 member committee include farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal. According to SKM, several issues such as a law on MSP, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Lakhimpur Kheri case needed to be resolved for the year-long protest to be called off.

Speaking to the media, a senior member of the SKM said, "After the repeal of the three laws, we took stock of the situation today in a meeting held at Singhu border. We then discussed how we can take our movement forward. The biggest issue we talked about was MSP, Electricity Bill and pollution caused due to stubble burning. On these 3 issues, action has not been taken by the Centre yet. Additionally, cases against farmer leaders during the agitation need to be cancelled, and compensation to the 700 farmers who died needs to be given. We also discussed the Lakhimpur Kehri case which is still pending."

SKM to hold meeting on Dec 7 to set agenda

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait informed that the SKM would hold another meeting on December 7 to finalise the agenda for talks with the Union Government. "We have formed a 5-member committee. Our next SKM meeting will be held on December 7. Whatever we talk about with the Centre, we will have that agenda ready. In Haryana, we already have a committee. If the Haryana government wants to talk, they are ready. Our 5-member committee will handle all affairs, and we hope the Centre will be in touch with us through them. It will be responsible for deciding who will talk in respective states," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Republic Media Network had earlier reported that a telephonic conversation had been held between a Punjab farmer union leader and the Government of India on November 30. During the call, the Government had asked for five names to be suggested from SKM's side for a committee. Despite the Centre's reassurances, the SKM has been rigid on their demands, refusing to end protests and putting forward six conditions before the Centre to be fulfilled 'unconditionally'.

All three Farm Laws have been repealed in the ongoing Winter session of the parliament. On November 29, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 to take back the three reforms.

