Farmers Turn 'House On Wheels' At Ghazipur Site Into Heritage Home To Mark Yr-long Protest

Farmers began to leave Delhi's boundaries after terminating a year-long sit-in protest, however, a 'House on Wheels' they built at the Ghazipur site was left intact to preserve the memory of their struggle for future generations. The house, which is now stationed in Ghazipur on the national capital's border with Uttar Pradesh, captures the perseverance of the farmers who have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since November 2020, braving the bitter winter, rains, and sweltering summer. Many farmers used their tractors as temporary houses at protest locations, while others made tents out of canvas and bamboo or just laid mattresses on the ground and slept in the open, braving the elements.

Guddu Pradhan, a farmer from Bulandshahr, told news agency ANI, "A lot of tents that we had built initially were washed away in the storms. So the farmers of Bulandshahr thought of making such a home that would be permanent as the duration of the protest was not known, it could have lasted for five to 10 years. So all the farmers collected money and made this 'House on Wheels'. We want to make it into a heritage centre as a mark of our struggle for future generations to see."

The farmer stated that the house was built at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh. It stands on wheels, making it simple to move from one location to another. Bricks, cement, iron, plywood, and straw for the roofing were used in the construction of the house. The two-room structure contains all of the essential facilities, such as a refrigerator, air conditioners, and television. Farmers would take turns sleeping or simply recharging their batteries before walking out to join the demonstration.

'House on Wheels' built at Ghazipur protest site

"The length of this house is 30 feet, and the width is 10 feet. It was constructed at a cost of roughly Rs 4.5 lakh. We want the protest to be remembered by future generations," he stated.

Another farmer, Captain Bishan Sirohi, stated that if the government does not keep its promises, the farmers will not hesitate to protest yet again. "The government should carry out its duties and not oppose the farmers. If it happens, it will be completed, and similar protests will continue," he remarked.

He also claimed that several farmers had died as a result of the protest. "Because of the government's arrogance, the case has been dragged out for so long. We, as well as the government, had to pay the price. More than 700 farmers have died, a number that will go down in history," he stated. They'd be returning home with memories of new friendships and brotherhood, according to the farmer.

"It's the brotherhood that we're reclaiming. We used to be divided among castes, but during the demonstration, we all sat together and ate our meals together, and we fought for the same cause, which was to protect farmers. Farmers have evolved into revolutionaries, and with the knowledge we've gained over the last year, we're ready to fight anywhere there's a need," he stated.

Since November 26, 2020, farmers have been protesting against farm laws on Delhi's various boundaries. After receiving a letter from the Central government promising the formation of a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them, the Samyukta Kissan Morcha, the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together, announced the suspension of their year-long agitation on December 9. On January 15, the farmers will hold a review meeting.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI