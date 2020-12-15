Farmers' Union BKU (Kisan) Suspends Protests For A Month; Demands Law Guaranteeing MSP

In a breakthrough for the Centre on Tuesday, the UP-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) decided to suspend their agitation pertaining to the farm laws for one month. While BKU (K) has not been part of the farmers' stir at the Delhi borders, it has been holding protests at the district level in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, a delegation comprising members from this farmers' union met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital.

While the memorandum submitted to Tomar made it clear that the BKU (K) backs the three agricultural laws, it put forth some suggestions. For instance, it urged the Centre to draft another law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, alleging that the middlemen purchase crops at a lower rate from farmers and sell it to the government at MSP. Moreover, the union's leaders argued that farmers should be permitted to approach the civil courts for the resolution of disputes. According to them, the Panchayat head must be given the same importance as the head of the APMC to safeguard the rights of the farmers.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, a leader of BKU (K) said, "We are giving them (Centre) a time of one month. Any situation can only be resolved via dialogue. Our agitation will be temporarily suspended till then."

Read: Chidambaram Against Government's 'no Repeal' Stand On Farm Laws, Suggests Alternative

Read: HM Amit Shah To Address West Bengal Farmers During His Visit To Allay Fear Over Farm Laws

'Some farmers are spreading misconceptions'

Speaking to the media after the meeting with the BKU (K) delegation, Tomar mentioned that he had successfully addressed the concerns of this farmer union. But it is pertinent to note that thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Centre has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today, all the national and regional office-bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) came here and wholeheartedly supported these three farm reform bills. They said that we are in favour of the bills and the Centre. There was a demand for reforms in the agricultural sector for a long time. This has been achieved under the leadership of PM Modi. At many places, farmers are spreading misconceptions and so, even they had misconceptions. But when I put forth the details, then they said that we are supporting the bills."

Read: Opposition Gang-up On Farm Laws Due To BJP’s Electoral Wins: UP Minister

Read: MOS Reddy Urges Farmers To Remain 'vigilant' As Separatist Forces Pursue anti-India Agenda