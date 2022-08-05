Farmers' Union Warns Centre Against Passing Electricity Amendment Bill 2022

In a major development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday warned the Union Government against tabling and passing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The farmer Union said that they have been informed that the Union Cabinet has already approved the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the government is likely to table and pass the Bill in the current Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha in a statement said, “Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. On December 9, 2021, the Union Government had given a letter to the SKM, which stated as follows: On the provisions in the Electricity Bill which affect farmers, there will first be a discussion with all stakeholders/Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Only after the discussion with the Morcha will the Bill be placed before Parliament."

SKM further added that no such discussion had ever occurred in the previous eight months. In light of this, the Union Government's own written assurances have been blatantly betrayed.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha went on to say that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to ensure the entry of private companies into the Electricity distribution sector. SKM also said in a statement that once passed the bill will give enormous profits to the government by hiking power rates for farmers, and for all other sections of the people in the country.

"Cross subsidy will be ended. Free or cheap electricity to farmers will end. The cost of production for farmers will further rise. Domestic rates of power in both rural and urban areas will rise tremendously. The jobs of electricity employees and engineers will be adversely affected," Samyukta Kisan Morcha further added.

SKM further warned for immediate massive nationwide protests if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 is tabled or passed. SKM said, "The SKM fully supports the nationwide action call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, for countrywide demonstrations on August 9, and to cease work if the Government unilaterally places and passes this Bill."