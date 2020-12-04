Farmers' Unions Demand Repealing Of Laws Ahead Of Fifth Round Of Deliberations With Centre

Nine days into the farmers' protests against the three farm laws on Friday, the farm unions have strongly reiterated the demand of repealing the laws ahead of the fifth round of meeting which is scheduled for Saturday.

While addressing the press conference, unions reiterated that little headway has been made into the discussion with Centre, adding that the Unions will not cede and will continue to hold protests. The unions also threatened to call for Bharat Bandh. A representative from a farmers' union in Telangana stated that the farmers' unions have "held the government by the jugular" due to which the talks are underway with the government and added that the laws will have to be repealed as the farmers' unions will never agree simply to the amendments in the laws.

The Unions also called for farmers from across the country to join the protests in their respective states adding that protest sites have been formed in various states. The Telangana representative also reiterated the call for burning effigies of the Central leadership and corporate businessmen, along with a Bharat Bandh on a later date.

Moreover, a representative from a farm union from Punjab, addressing the media, said, "the protestors are moving towards a historic victory while the Modi government is leading towards a massive defeat".

'No discussion, repeal the laws'

Stating that clause-wise discussion on the laws was held yesterday, he asserted that the Unions will not allow discussion in the upcoming talks with the Centre, but will press the government to repeal the laws and will accept nothing less than that. He claimed that the government also knows the laws are anti-people and anti-farmer.

"We are going to ask whether are you repealing the laws or not. No discussion will happen apart from this. Modi government also knows these laws are anti-people and anti-farmers. We believe these triple laws are a triple murder conspiracy -- it will kill farmers, labourers and customers," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday expressed hope that the government will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks scheduled on December 5. The representative of BKU, Rakesh Tikait on Thursday affirmed that the deliberations on Thursday were 'fruitful' and that 'little progress' was made, despite the fact that the deliberations remained inconclusive. MoS Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, who was a part of the meeting, expressed hopes of the agitation ending after the discussions on Saturday.

