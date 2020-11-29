Farmers' Unions Refuse To Move To Burari, Say 'those On Roads Will Not Go' To The Ground

As the farmers' agitation continues for the fourth consecutive day, protesting farmers who had reached Burari have decided that they would continue to sit at the Nirankari Samagam Ground while others agitate on the roads. This comes after major farmers union leaders refused to move to the Burari Ground after repeated appeals from authorities, including an offer to hold early talks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi police had permitted the farmers to protest at the Burari ground amid the unions' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against the Centre's Farm Laws.

"We have decided some of us who have reached here will stay here, those on roads will stay there, they will not move to Burari," said one of the union leaders. "We will stay here. This is not about tonight, for how many ever nights, we will stay here," said another farmer. There are about 100-150 farmers at the Nirankari Samagam Ground.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference on Sunday Surjeet S Phul, President of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) called the Burari ground 'an open jail', saying that the farmers would never move to the designated site of protest. "We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park," he said.

'Delhi Chalo' agitation

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed protesters throwing stones at the barricades, lifting them and dropping them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border).

After the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

