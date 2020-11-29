Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's 'early Talks' Offer, To Block 5 Entry Points To Delhi

On Sunday, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Moreover, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for 4 months. The farmers' associations maintained that they will continue to protest for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 until they get an invitation for talks without any pre-conditions.

Surjeet Singh Phul - the state president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) remarked, "We are not accepting the Central government’s invitation because there was a condition in that invitation. It was- ‘All the farmers who are sitting on the roads and highways should move to Burari ground with their vehicles. When all the farmers will go to the Burari ground, the government will commence talks with them from the next day’. This condition is an insult to the farmers."

Farmer' stir

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points on the Haryana border.

However, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

