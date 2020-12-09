Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's Proposal; To Intensify Protests Until Repeal Of Farm Laws

In a big development on Wednesday, the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the detailed proposal sent by the Union government pertaining to the three agrarian laws. They made it clear that the protests would intensify until the Centre agreed to repeal the farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Noting the participation in the Bharat Bandh, they called upon farmer associations to organise more protests across the country.

For instance, they announced that certain corporates' products and services will be boycotted. The Delhi-Agra and Jaipur-Delhi highways will be blocked on December 12. Moreover, protests will be held in all district headquarters on December 14 which includes gheraoing of BJP offices. Additionally, more farmers from other parts of the country have been asked to reach Delhi.

We reject the government's proposals: Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border)#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/FmBgyqAiU2 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Read: BJP Wins Big In Rajasthan Panchayat & Zila Elections; Javadekar Credits Farmers, Farm Laws

Centre proposes amendments

On Tuesday night, the crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 13 farmer leaders at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa on Tuesday night failed to yield a positive outcome. Speaking to the media after the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah opined that the chances of the farmers' unions attending another meeting called by the Centre were bleak. In the proposal sent to the farmers earlier in the day, it was mentioned that the Centre will give written assurance of continuing procurement under the present MSP.

Furthermore, the Union government clarified that no one can take over farmer's land on non-payment of dues. It also offered to make amendments pertaining to preventing misuse of traders' registration, collection of taxes from private mandis and allowing civil courts to deal with farm disputes. Additionally, it stressed that there will be no change in the current electricity bill payment done by the government for the farmers.

Read: Ravi Shankar Prasad Reveals '92 Lakh Consultations Done' On Farm Laws, Lambasts Opposition

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Concerns have been raised about the future of the MSP and APMC.

Read: Haryana CM Condemns 'doublespeak' Of Opposition Over Farm Laws; Stresses MSP Will Continue