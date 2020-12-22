Farmers' Unions Want British MPs To Stop UK PM's India Visit; Call For Global Protests

In a big development on Tuesday, the farmers' unions announced that they will write to British MPs to stop UK PM Boris Johnson from attending the Republic Day celebrations. Johnson has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for being the Chief Guest for the Republic Day in 2021. Addressing the media, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu asserted that the UK PM should not come to India until the demands of the protesters are fulfilled.

The thousands of protesting farmers have sought the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by both Houses of Parliament. Calling for exerting pressure on Johnson, Sandhu urged people of Punjabi origin to protest in front of all embassies across the world. Moreover, the farmers' unions revealed that a decision on the Centre's invite for talks will be taken in a meeting on Wednesday.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu remarked, "The Indian government has invited England PM Boris Johnson on January 26. We are writing to England's MPs in this regard that they should try to stop their PM. For such a long time, farmers, their wives, small children and lakhs of people are sitting on the streets. The England PM should not come here until all our demands are fulfilled. Pressure should be put on him. Punjabis should demonstrate in front of all embassies in the world."

Read: Faridkot Farmer Cycles 400 Km To Reach Tikri Border With Poem Of 'Pash'

The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on 26th January. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the time farmers' demands are not met by the Indian government: Kulwant Singh Sandhu, farmer leader from Punjab at Singhu border https://t.co/m2Z0ReXFrd — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Read: Farmer Leaders Say Nothing New In Govt's Letter, Always Ready For Talks But Centre Must Offer 'concrete Solution'

Farmers unwilling to budge from stance

In a statement, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee contended that the Centre is "disinterested" in solving the demands of the farmers. Accusing the Union government of promoting pro-corporate and anti-farmer measures, it claimed that the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar deliberately twisted facts regarding the talks. Maintaining that the 8 assurances highlighted by the Centre are not the main issues, it condemned the alleged "repression" unleashed by the Haryana and UP government. Moreover, the organization condemned the uncompromising stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi pertaining to the reforms.

Read: C'garh Assembly: Cong, BJP Clash Over Farmer Suicides On Day 1

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: Samajwadi Party To Campaign In UP Against 'anti-farmer Policies' Of BJP Govts On Dec 25