Farmers Vs Locals At Singhu; Maha Panchayat To Be Held Demanding Removal Of Protesters

In a major development, a maha panchayat has been called in the Sersa village near the Singhu border in Haryana in which 12 villages from Delhi and 15 from Haryana are participating. The maha panchayat is being called to demand the removal of farmers from the protest site and give compensation to the villagers who have suffered losses due to the protests over the last six months. Around 3000 people are expected to participate in the maha panchayat.

Reportedly, incidents of violence are on the rise in the border areas since the protests started. Barring sporadic incidents, many a time farmers have clashed with the residents. Angered by this, villagers have announced that they will hold a maha panchayat of 36 fraternities and a decision will be taken against the agitation. This maha panchayat has been convened in the procession house of Sersa village near Janti Road, at Singhu School.

As per reports, one of the participants of the maha panchayat said that the farmers protesting against the agriculture law have been sitting on the National Highway for about 7 months. Due to this, apart from the people of the village, the businesses of shopkeepers on the border roads, factory owners of the surrounding industrial areas, and people associated with other businesses have come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday had assured the agitating farmers once again that the three farm bills are not harmful. He also said that if the farm bills turn out to be non-beneficial later, the government will then make all necessary changes.

Farmers protest against three laws

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.