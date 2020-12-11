'Farmers Won't Back Anti-nationals': Key Union Leader Slams Umar Khalid & Others' Posters

On the 15th day of the farmers' agitation on Thursday, a farmer union body Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) protesting at the Tikri border, demanded the release of Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam along with Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and others. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, farmer leaders said that the incident at the Tikri border may be the farmers' way of observing Human Rights Day.

'They are not a part of our agenda'

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday slammed vested interest groups in the farmers' protest and made it clear that the farmers are not backing anti-nationals. "They are not a part of our agenda. We'll look into how the posters emerged and the claims of support will be refuted. We will not allow anyone to take over our protests," Rakesh Tikait said while speaking to Republic TV. "Those anti-nationals have their own agenda and they are not connected with us," he added.

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws. In September, former JNU students' leader Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the February northeast Delhi riots. Delhi Police had in November filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court against Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts. Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

