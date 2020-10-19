Farooq Abdullah A Victim Of Political Vendetta, Says NC After 6-hour ED Interrogation

The National Conference on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of political vendetta after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah for questioning in connection with an alleged multi-million J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah’s son, Omar Abdullah said the party will be responding to the ED summons shortly. “This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight, no raids are being conducted at Dr. Sahib’s residence.”

ED move comes just after few days as on October 16, Farooq Abdullah chaired a meeting of six J&K political parties (signatories for Gupkar declaration) at his residence in Srinagar who announced the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Reacting to the questioning of senior Abdullah by the ED, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "ED's sudden summon to Farooq Sahab displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also reeks of political vendetta & won't in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights,".

In 2012, Abdullah was named in the cricket scam in which money was allegedly transferred into bogus accounts created by the JKCA officials. JKCA gets subsidies from the BCCI annually.

In 2015, the J&K High Court had handed over the investigation of the alleged scam to the CBI while indicting the J&K police for failing to carry out a probe in which Abdullah was named.

On July 18, 2018, the premier probe agency, had filed the charge sheet against Abdullah, then General Secretary of JKCA, Saleem Khan, then Treasurer JKCA, Ahsan Mirza and then senior executive of J&K Bank, Bashir Ahmad.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accounts were opened in the name of the JKCA in J&K Bank and the BCCI funds were diverted to these bogus accounts and subsequently siphoned off.

Pertinently, the BCCI had given Rs 113 crore to the JKCA from 2002 to 2011 as grants for the promotion of cricket in the region. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused.

Presently, Senior Abdullah is being questioned at ED’s Rajbagh office in Srinagar when in August 2019, ED had questioned Abdullah in the same case.

NC issues statement on ED grilling

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday asserted that BJP after failing to politically fight party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah has resorted to employing its agencies for the task.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said, “The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point.”

The statement further added, “The timing of the recent summon is very clear. His previous summons was just before Aug 5 last year and today’s summon comes within days of forming the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of which Dr Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead.”

“Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt,” the statement said.

