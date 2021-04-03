Farooq Abdullah Admitted To Hospital On 'doctor's Advice' After Ex-CM Tests Covid Positive

In the latest development, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to the hospital in Srinagar. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said that after taking the Doctors advice for better monitoring, he has been admitted to the hospital. Earlier this week Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 and until now he was in home isolation.

Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Tuesday, Omar Abdullah informed Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19. Breaking the news of Farooq Abdullah's COVID-19 test result on Twitter, Omar said that his father was showing some symptoms and informed that his family and himself would by self-isolating themselves until they got their tests done. The NC leader also urged those who had come in contact with the family to undergo tests and take the necessary precautions.

PM Modi Wishes Farooq Abdullah Speedy Recovery

On March 30, hours after Farooq Abdullah tested COVID positive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and prayed for the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference speedy recovery. Latter's son and former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah thanked the PM for his gesture.

My father & the rest of the family join me in thanking you for your wishes & prayers @narendramodi ji. https://t.co/IPJ026iN4h — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir

The new wave of COVID-19 infections has also hit Jammu and Kashmir, as the health department confirmed the presence of new UK variant in the samples. On Friday, the Union Territory recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,31,938, five fresh fatalities were reported which took the death toll to 2,003. The new cases reported: 96 were from Jammu and 421 from Kashmir.

COVID cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours. India takes yet another leap in its fight against COVID-19 as more than 7 crore COVID Vaccines has been administered so far.

Total cases: 1,23,92,260

Total recoveries: 1,15,69,241

Active cases: 6,58,909

Death toll: 1,64,110

Total vaccination: 7,30,54,295.

