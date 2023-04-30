Farooq Abdullah Asks J&K Citizens To Protect Secular Countenance From Dangers Of Communalism

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to protect the country's secular countenance from the dangers of “communalism and hate politics”.

“Secularism is one of the philosophical pillars of our party and in contemporary times the idea of secularism is of utmost relevance as new clouds of fears, apprehensions and uncertainties are gathering over the nation’s social horizon.

"I see no way of achieving anything in J-K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society,” Abdullah said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was speaking at the 31st annual Gurmat Samagam near Peer Baba here.

Appreciating Sevak Paramjit Singh Wazir and the entire Gurmat Samagam organizing body for their efforts towards fostering unity and amity among people, he said communal frenzy has no place in this globalized world.

“Societies which are infested with communalism cannot grow. People have to keep guard against attempts at inciting passions on religious issues, especially in the run-up to elections," the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said.

Abdullah said people of Jammu and Kashmir have to forge solidarities, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region to undo injustices perpetrated on them.

"The people of J-K are facing similar issues in the form of unemployment, inflation, and poverty. These formidable challenges require us to work together in the right direction,” the NC leader said.

Extolling people of the Union territory for their secular legacy, Abdullah said "the need of the hour is to strengthen this heirloom of brotherhood and unity which we have inherited from our ancestors.”