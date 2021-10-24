Farooq Abdullah Calls Amit Shah's J&K Visit 'imperative' Amid Targeted Killings

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that it was 'imperative' amid the recent incidents of civilian killings in the Union Territory. The National Conference (NC) president said that amidst targeted civilian killing the visit from the Union Minister was demanded.

However, Abdullah slammed the Centre claiming that 900 youngsters, who were accused of stone-pelting in the past, were arrested ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

'He has come and people have high hopes': Farooq Abdullah

"Jammu and Kashmir is under the direct rule of the Centre and the emerging situation demanded his (Shah's) visit, which was imperative. He has come and people have high hopes that this (targeted attacks) will end and he will be able to provide security to them," said Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah slams Centre, says 'policies not favourable for J&K'

Speaking from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on the first day of his three-day tour of the Pir Panchal region, Abdullah said that many in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are claiming that militancy has been ended and the borders have been sealed in Jammu and Kashmir. "If the claim is true, one wonders how they (militants) come and carry out the attacks," he added.

Further slamming the Central Government, the NC President asked if peace would prevail when youngsters are arrested.

"Will you get peace by arresting the youngsters? Your policies are not favourable to Jammu and Kashmir and the fact of the matter is that you are polarising people and creating a big danger for the country with an eye on the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh," he mentioned.

The J&K NC leader also alleged that citizens are not ready to come to Kashmir due to the emerging situation that has led to the migration of labourers and Kashmiri Pandits who had got jobs under the Prime Minister's package in the UT.

"They are seeking investors but who will come to invest under the present situation?" Abdullah asked. While claiming that he does not see any development in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, the former CM questioned the Centre on the promise of 50,000 jobs. "Inflation has broken the backbone of the poor," the former chief minister said.

'Better if BJP lost UP Polls': Former J&K CM

Abdullah said it is better for the BJP to lose the Uttar Pradesh polls rather than winning the election by "spreading hatred and dividing communities".

Batting for Kashmiri Pandits, Farooq Abdullah urged the government to give salaries to the Kashmiri Pandits who have returned to Jammu out of fear. In reference to the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Abdullah said no concrete steps were taken to remove "Dilli ki Doori and Dil Ki Doori" as promised by him. "Political prisoners are still in jails, which is very unfortunate. They (Centre) should keep the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)