Farooq Abdullah Calls For Talks With Pakistan Amid Targeted Civilian Killings In Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday reacted to targeted killings in the valley, claiming conspiracy. Condemning the incidents, Abdullah said that Kashmiris are not part of these killing. He also advocated that India should hold talks with Pakistan.

"The incident (of Civilian killings) is condemnable. Conspiracy is being hatched. Kashmiris are not part of these killings. A bad name is being given to Kashmir’s," the NC chief said.

On being Informed that Pakistan has been invited by India on NSA-level talks, Farooq Abdullah said "Friendship is the best way to resolve things. I pray to god that the relations between two nations become strong and people can live comfortably."

India has proposed to hold a national security advisor (NSA)-level in-person dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi in November. Key stakeholders in the region including China, Russia and Pakistan have been invited to the meeting.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta called it a conspiracy by those who don't want Kashmir pandits to settle in the union territory. "This has been an attempt to destabilise the government's attempt to resettle Kashmir Pandits. All involved in these incidents will be punished."

Targeted killings in Kashmir

For the past few weeks, Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals and civilians are being attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. On October 5, a prominent Kashmir Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was murdered outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor in Srinagar and a civilian in Bandipora district were shot dead. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were shot dead in Idgah Sangam Danimar, Srinagar.

On Saturday, in another horrifying incident, two non-local labourers were murdered by terrorists in separate incidents. Gol-Gappa vendor Arbind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was shot dead by terrorists near the Eidgah area of Srinagar. Another non-local carpenter, Sagir Ahmad, a native of Uttar Pradesh was attacked in Pulwama. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.