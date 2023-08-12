Farooq Abdullah Calls For Talks With Pakistan, Says 'Killings Won't Stop Until...'

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday suggested that the Indian government should talk to Pakistan if they want to stop the killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Questioning the BJP-led central government over its alleged efforts to resolve issues with China, the former J&K Chief Minister said, “Why can’t we talk to Pakistan?”

Speaking to the media, Abdullah said, “India and Pakistan should talk to each other. Unless we don't talk to each other on Kashmir issues, the killings in the valley won’t stop. When they are talking to China, why can’t they have a talk with Pakistan?”

The NC leader’s tuition to the ruling BJP came nearly two days after he spoke during the no-confidence motion in Parliament and asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to spread "love", and not "hate", as it is the only way forward for the development of the country.

“We tried to bring Kashmiri Pandits back home. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. Do not call us Pakistanis. Did you know how many of my ministers were killed so that we could be a part of India?" Abdullah was quoted as saying in the Lok Sabha.

He further attacked the saffron party and said that not even a single Kashmiri Pandits have gone back to the Kashmir valley in the last 10 years. However, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was quick in registering his objections to Abdullah's remark and stated that the NC leader’s claims are incorrect and people are returning to the state.

Farooq Abdullah's push for talks

This is not the first time that the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah earlier in 2022 as well suggested that the Indian government to engage in talks with Islamabad to stop killing, just like it was talking to China to resolve the border issue in Ladakh.

“Targeted killings would not stop unless India and Pakistan hold talks. They (BJP) earlier held Article 370 responsible for the killing...it has been years since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 but still, people are dying,” said Abdullah, adding, "The killings would not cease unless terrorism is stopped. It can never be done militarily alone. We have to find a way out via talks."