Farooq Abdullah Meets Son Omar Abdullah After 7 Months, Post Release From Detention

A day after his release, Dr. Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah at Srinagar's sub-jail on Saturday. While the National Conference (NC) chief was released after seven-long-months from detention, his son and party's vice president Omar Abdullah continues to remain locked up since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

On Saturday, visuals of Farooq Abdullah going to meet his son, alongside his wife after seven months emerged. Farooq Abdullah was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) back in September, later the charge was extended. Upon the revocation of his detention order, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah came to the terrace of his residence at Srinagar's Gupkar Road residence and said, "Thank God this gate is open. We tried for many months for this gate to open. Today I don't have words to say how I feel today. I am free, I am free."

Omar Abdullah, who was the youngest minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, has also been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019. Omar Abdullah is reportedly undergoing detention at a government guest house at Hari Nivas Palace in Srinagar. Since August 5 last year, only three pictures of the NC vice president had surfaced. The photos of Omar Abdullah, with a shoddy grey beard, and wrinkly face had agitated the Opposition. Detained on his birthday on March 10, Omar Abdullah had a quiet day in the sub-jail not far from his residence on Gupkar road. His mother, sisters and some other members of the family met him for sometime in the afternoon.

Kashmir leaders in detention

Former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir--Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and other mainstream Kashmiri leaders were placed under detention, citing 'preventive measure' on August 5, prior to the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to stay in detention along with other leaders including Shah Faesal and Sajad Lone.

While several minor politicians have been released in a phased manner by the administration, political leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar, Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madani, and Hilal Lone have been charged under the PSA along with Omar Abdullah and Mufti. Meanwhile, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' comprising of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, the state is under lockdown. Though markets and road transport have been improving, locals are still being targetted by terrorists. The Centre has stated that train services, hospitals, and other services have resumed normally.

