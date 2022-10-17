Farooq Abdullah Says 'always Condemned Terrorism' Post Remark On J&K Targeted Killings

After Farooq Abdullah stoked controversy with his 'targetted killings will not stop...' remark in the aftermath of the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir, Republic confronted the National Conference leader in a telephonic conversation on Monday.

Defiant to Republic's question, Abdullah said that not just Hindus but also Muslims were being killed in the Valley. He said that J&K had become a 'valley of murder'.

When asked as to why he was not condemning the killing, Abdullah said he has spoken against terrorism 'all his life' before running away from Republic's questions by disconnecting the call.

What had Farooq Abdullah said?

Two days after Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was brutally murdered in broad daylight by terrorists in Shopian, Farooq Abdullah said, "The killings will never stop till justice is delivered. Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed."

Abdullah's attempt to politicise the targeted killings attracted widespread ire. Former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K Kavinder Gupta listed down the development work in the Valley under the Central government post-abrogation of Article 370 and slammed the former Chief Minister.

"Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah has claimed that targeted killings will keep happening here and BJP is responsible for it. After the abrogation of Article 370, an atmosphere of peace has spread across the valley as stone pelting does not take place any more. Organisations like Hurriyat which used to support Pakistan have been silenced, and civilians who used to attend the funerals of militants have been stopped. The killing of about 500 militants in the last one and a half years is a big example in itself," Gupta said.