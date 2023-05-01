Farooq Abdullah Stokes Controversy Over G20 Summit; Alleges 'Jammu Being Ignored'

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah stoked controversy on Monday, May 1, over G20 summit being held in Ladakh. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister questioned, “Why is it only being held in Ladakh and not Jammu?”

“G20 summit is a routine thing, 20 countries have come together for the welfare of each other. This time it's happening in India, next time it will be held in some other country. The tragedy is that they have avoided Jammu in G20 plans. They are holding it in Leh, in Kashmir but not in Jammu. I am surprised not a single leader of BJP is saying anything on this. Demographic change is being brought in, Jammu is going to lose its identity, Dogra identity will be lost. That's what Maharaja fought against, he wanted his culture and identity to survive,” said Abdullah while talking to news agency ANI.

Abdullah further spoke on Karnataka Elections 2023. “Let us see the result of it. What will the public’s attitude be? What do they want? Who do they want to change, or who do they like to stay with? It is up to the people of Karnataka to decide,” he asserted.

BJP’s stern response to Farooq Abdullah’s allegations

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the National Conference president. The party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina alleged, “Farooq Abdullah has forgotten that under his leadership, J&K used to see shutdown of schools, Bandh Calls but now those are things of past and that is why Farooq Abdullah is rattled.”

“Farooq is seeing his political ground being lost and that is why he is making such statements,” he added.